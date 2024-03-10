Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $147.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

