Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $35.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

