Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $146.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.