Royal Bank of Canada Has $128.74 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 189,667 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corning were worth $128,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

