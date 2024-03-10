Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $95,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

