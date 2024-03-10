Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

NYSE TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

