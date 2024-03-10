Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

