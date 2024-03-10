Royal Bank of Canada Sells 417,687 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,103,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $112,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

SNY opened at $48.25 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.