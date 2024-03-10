Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,307 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $120,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $107,763,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 147,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

