Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,672 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,903 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $12,040,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $135.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

