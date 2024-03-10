Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,113 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $358.95 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.52 and its 200 day moving average is $364.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

