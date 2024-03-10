Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,310 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $270.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

