Safe One Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00126130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00019031 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99364227 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

