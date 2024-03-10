Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.54 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002877 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00125954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019061 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

