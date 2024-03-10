Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

