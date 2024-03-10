SALT Price Tops $0.0226 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. SALT has a market cap of $2.71 million and $33,687.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00018870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026149 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,604.39 or 1.00004221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008826 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00153598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02220279 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $37,008.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

