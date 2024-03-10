Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Samsara has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

