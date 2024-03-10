Sapphire Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $6,725.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.95 or 0.05631187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00020360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004028 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,675,556,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,926,983 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

