Savoie Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 119,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Savoie Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $95.73. 25,023,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,014,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

