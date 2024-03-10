Savoie Capital LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

