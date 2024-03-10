Savoie Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,944. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.