Savoie Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,280 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.8 %

LRCX traded down $37.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $956.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.58. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

