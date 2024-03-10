Savoie Capital LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.88. 7,528,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.