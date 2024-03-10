Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 325,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,839. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

