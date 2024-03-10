Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000.
Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 325,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,839. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
