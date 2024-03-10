Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,992,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

