Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.3% of Savoie Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,856,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551,635. The company has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.