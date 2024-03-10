Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.73. 19,626,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,144,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

