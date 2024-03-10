Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 168,979 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.05 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.46.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

