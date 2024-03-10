Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Head to Head Analysis

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) and Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schrödinger and Korro Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $216.67 million 9.06 $40.72 million $0.63 43.11 Korro Bio $14.07 million 2.90 -$81.58 million ($94.50) -0.58

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Korro Bio. Korro Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schrödinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.1% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Korro Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Korro Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Schrödinger and Korro Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 3 6 0 2.67 Korro Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Schrödinger presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.16%. Korro Bio has a consensus price target of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.09%. Given Korro Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korro Bio is more favorable than Schrödinger.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Korro Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger 18.79% -23.58% -16.65% Korro Bio N/A -115.97% -68.09%

Risk and Volatility

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korro Bio has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Korro Bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

