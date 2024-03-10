Schubert & Co Sells 4,908 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schubert & Co reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

