Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,387. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $93.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

