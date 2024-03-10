Scotiabank Trims Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price to $6.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.