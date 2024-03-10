Secret Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $3,217.14 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00039398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00019036 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00277164 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $484.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.