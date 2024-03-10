Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.76

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.76 and traded as high as C$11.50. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 414,986 shares traded.

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

