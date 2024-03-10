Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 4,567,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.