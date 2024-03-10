Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

Accenture stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.82.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

