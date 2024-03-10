Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $20,700,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,953,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $175.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

