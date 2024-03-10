Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,450. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.