Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 234.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.46 and a 200 day moving average of $329.79. The company has a market cap of $371.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

