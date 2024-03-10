Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

