Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after buying an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after buying an additional 1,232,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.