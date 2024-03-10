Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

