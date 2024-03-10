Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,439 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,299 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 5,544,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.