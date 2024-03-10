Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.60. 34,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 113,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Silo Pharma Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

