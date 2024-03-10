SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,417 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals comprises 3.5% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 6.41% of SilverCrest Metals worth $44,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $56,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 197.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 2,368,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,527. The company has a market capitalization of $818.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

