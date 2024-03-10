Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,671 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 402,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 34.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $52,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

