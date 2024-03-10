SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 870,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,777,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $50.40. 7,026,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

