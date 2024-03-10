SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,620.00 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,620.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.97.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.