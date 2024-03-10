SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,620.00 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,620.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.97.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
