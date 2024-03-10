Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $5.03. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,713 shares traded.
Sono-Tek Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of -0.25.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
