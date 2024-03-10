Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,801 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

